State employees should contribute from their salaries only voluntarily - Minister Bandula

Co-cabinet spokesperson Minister Bandula Gunawardena states that the allegations levelled by certain parties to the request made by the Secretary to the President, Dr. PB Jayasundara, pertaining to the transferring a part of the May salary of state employees to the Widows and Orphans Fund, are baseless.

Addressing a press conference held at the Department of Government Information this morning, the Minister said that he can make such a request from the public officials, as the Secretary to the President, considering the situation the country is faced at present.