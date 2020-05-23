Eight (08) more recover from covid -19: SL country total for recoveries increases to 240

Eight (08) more patients Coronavirus infected patients who have fully recovered were discharged from hospital.

Accordingly, the total number of Coronavirus infected patients who have recovered in the country has now increased to 240.

Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-May-08| compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau and the Epidemiology Unit data

Total confirmed cases – 824

Recovered and discharged - 240

Active cases - 575

New Cases for the day - 00

Observation in Hospitals – 135

Total Deaths – 9

Total number of PCR tests conducted – 32,078

Date New patients

since 20/4 PCR tests

conducted 07-May 00 tbc 06-May 27 1,553 06-May 29 1,147 05-May 17 1,491 04-May 33 986 03-May 13 1,636 02-May 15 1,681 01-May 27 1,107 30-Apr 14 1,397 29-Apr 30 1,545 28-Apr 31 1,139 27-Apr 65 1,869 26-Apr 63 1,075 25-Apr 40 816 24-Apr 52 876 23-Apr 38 1,141 22-Apr 20 774 21-Apr 06 650 20-Apr 33 642

* on going data to be updated

**Epidemiology Unit decided to re classify 3 COVID - 19 diagnosed patients on 5th May 2020 as non COVID. Those 3 patients removed from the cumulative total. (06/05/2020, 7.30 P.M)