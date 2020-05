President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa has participated in the all night Parithrana Dhamma sermon held in conjunction to the national Vesak celebrations at the Olaboduwa Viharaya in Horana - Gonapola.



The President's Media Divsion stated that the President who visited the temple had called on the Chief Incumbent of the temple Ven. Uduwe Hemaloka Thero.



The President also engaged in religious observances and added a special commemorative note on behalf of the state Vesak celebrations.