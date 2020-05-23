සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Farmers and fishermen pensioners to be paid Rs. 5,000 allowance at 4200 post offices

Friday, 08 May 2020 - 14:50

Farmers+and+fishermen+pensioners++to+be+paid+Rs.+5%2C000+allowance+at+4200+post+offices
Mr. Premachandra Epa, Attorney-at-Law, the chairman, Agricultural and Agrarian Insurance Board, has issued a press release to announce that, steps have been taken to pay Rs. 5000/- allowance, for the Farmer and Fisherman pensioners for the month of May upon the instruction of the president.


Accordingly arrangements have been made for all the farmer and fisherman pensioner to obtain this Rs.5000 at relevant post office on 1th ,12th ,13th,14th and 15th of May as their pension payment.

Around Rs. 831 million will be paid for 162,000 farmer pensioners and 4907 fisherman pensioners for the month of May.

The Department of Posts is prepared under the special patronage of the Postmaster General for the payment of this Farmer and Fisherman pensions through 4200 Post Officers over the island. 

If the curfew is applied during these days in the event of an emergency, the pension account book can be used as a curfew pass.

It was further informed that in case of any transport inconvenience affecting the pensioners, arrangement will be made by the respective District Office of the Agricultural and Agrarian Insurance Board together with the security forces.


we will provide the 5000 rupee allowance and we are also ready for an election - Dilum Amunugama (Video)
we will provide the 5000 rupee allowance and we are also ready for an election - Dilum Amunugama (Video)
Saturday, 23 May 2020 - 14:39

State Minister Dilum Amunugama states that steps will be taken to provide the 5000 allowance in future.He was speaking to the media in Kandy.The State... Read More

SriLankan Airlines flight to Bangladesh to repatriate Sri Lankans in Bangladesh
SriLankan Airlines flight to Bangladesh to repatriate Sri Lankans in Bangladesh
Saturday, 23 May 2020 - 14:15

SriLankan Airlines has taken a special flight to Dhaka to bring a group of Sri Lankans who are unable to return from Bangladesh due to the coronavirus... Read More

327 suspects arrested in a special raid in the Western province
327 suspects arrested in a special raid in the Western province
Saturday, 23 May 2020 - 14:17

In a special raid conducted in the Western Province, 327 suspects have been arrested. The raid was carried out from 6.00pm last evening to 5.00am this... Read More



Trending News

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) aircraft A320 Airbus crashes with 90 passengers on board (Video)
22 May 2020
Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) aircraft A320 Airbus crashes with 90 passengers on board (Video)
Do not spread false rumours about the national process in operation on behalf of protecting the health of school children – Minister of Education (video)
22 May 2020
Do not spread false rumours about the national process in operation on behalf of protecting the health of school children – Minister of Education (video)
'The Finance Company PLC' license cancelled
22 May 2020
'The Finance Company PLC' license cancelled
Quarantined street beggars in Colombo to be provided vocational training
23 May 2020
Quarantined street beggars in Colombo to be provided vocational training
Maligawatte death were due to external chest pressure from stampede - Post mortem
22 May 2020
Maligawatte death were due to external chest pressure from stampede - Post mortem

International News

Thursday 21 May: Covid-19, World situation report
21 May 2020
Thursday 21 May: Covid-19, World situation report
Mysterious death of Chinese ambassador to Israel
17 May 2020
Mysterious death of Chinese ambassador to Israel
Mumbai, Wankhede Cricket Stadium, which hosted the 2011 cricket World Cup final to be used as a quarantine center
17 May 2020
Mumbai, Wankhede Cricket Stadium, which hosted the 2011 cricket World Cup final to be used as a quarantine center
Canadian parliament meets online with all 338 MPs - questions via Zoom
17 May 2020
Canadian parliament meets online with all 338 MPs - questions via Zoom
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.