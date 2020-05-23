Farmers and fishermen pensioners to be paid Rs. 5,000 allowance at 4200 post offices

Mr. Premachandra Epa, Attorney-at-Law, the chairman, Agricultural and Agrarian Insurance Board, has issued a press release to announce that, steps have been taken to pay Rs. 5000/- allowance, for the Farmer and Fisherman pensioners for the month of May upon the instruction of the president.



Accordingly arrangements have been made for all the farmer and fisherman pensioner to obtain this Rs.5000 at relevant post office on 1th ,12th ,13th,14th and 15th of May as their pension payment.

Around Rs. 831 million will be paid for 162,000 farmer pensioners and 4907 fisherman pensioners for the month of May.



The Department of Posts is prepared under the special patronage of the Postmaster General for the payment of this Farmer and Fisherman pensions through 4200 Post Officers over the island.

If the curfew is applied during these days in the event of an emergency, the pension account book can be used as a curfew pass.

It was further informed that in case of any transport inconvenience affecting the pensioners, arrangement will be made by the respective District Office of the Agricultural and Agrarian Insurance Board together with the security forces.





