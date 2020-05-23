සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Restoration of civilian life to normalcy begins from next Monday (video)

Friday, 08 May 2020 - 20:43

The gradual recovery of the country will commence on the 11 th of this month, easing restrictions imposed by the coronavirus risk.

Quarantine Procedures
The Gazette Notification on Quarantine Procedures, which should be followed with the resumption of civilian life and the gradual recovery of the country is due to be published in the next two days.

Director General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe said that the gazette notification would give the government the authority to take legal action against persons who violate the quarantine rules.

Work begins from 11 May 
The government announced last week that while the curfew is in force in the districts of Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam, the resumption of civilian life and state and private sector activities will begin from Monday, 11th May.

Accordingly, public and private enterprises as well as factories and shops will be allowed to commence business activities, however, such activities must be carried out in compliance with the quarantine orders issued by the Government.

The Ministry of Public Administration, Home Affairs, Provincial Councils and Local Government stated that the services of both public and private sector are to be restored to normalcy and a special mechanism has been introduced.

Transport  - Railways : Confirmation via SMS
The Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) together with the Railways Department have launched a special program for public transport from Monday. Deputy General Manager - Railways V.S. Polwattege stated that previously an application had been issued to employees of public and private institutions for registration for train services.

Accordingly, the Railway Department has received nearly 3000 applications and accordingly steps will be taken to provide special trains to facilitate those requests.

It has been decided to give the registered persons, the relevant train for them, travel time and location via SMS.

In addition, Deputy General Manager of the Railways Department, VS Polwattege stated that steps have been taken to adopt special health procedures when entering the train station and travelling on the train.

Transport  - Bus
The Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) has commenced special bus services from the 11th. Chairman of the Sri Lanka Transport Board Kingsley Ranawaka stated that this bus service will be implemented according to the requirements of each organization.

However, no decision has been made yet regarding deploying private buses for transportation.

President of the Lanka Private Bus Owners Association Gemunu Wijeratne stated that due to the prevailing situation in the country, the union has requested a fuel subsidy from the government but has not received it still.

Salons to open 
President of the Sri Lanka Association of Hairdressers and Cosmetics, Nayana Karunaratne stated that the salons and other similar services will be opened in accordance with the guidelines.

Rs 5,000 from post offices 
Premachandra Epa, Attorney-at-Law, the chairman, Agricultural and Agrarian Insurance Board, has stated that arrangements have been made for all the farmer and fisherman pensioners to obtain the Rs.5000 allowance at relevant post office on 11th ,12th ,13th, 14th and 15th of May.





