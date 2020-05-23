US Embassy confirms President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's renouncing of the United States citizenship

US Embassy confirms that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's name appears in the latest US Federal Register for renouncing United States citizenship.

The US citizenship issue of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa came under scrutiny last year, especially in the months leading to the Presidential Election in November.

Although couple of Civil Society Representatives, Gamini Viyangoda and Chandragupta Thenuwara had filed a petition challenging his candidacy, a 3 Member bench dismissed the petition allowing Gotabaya Rajapaksa to contest the Presidential election.