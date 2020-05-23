සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Vesak that was celebrated from the homes (Video)

Friday, 08 May 2020 - 22:12

Vesak is key religious festival that illuminates the people and the country.

It was customary for devotees to engage in various religious activities in remembrance of the Lord Buddha's birth, enlightenment and death, but with the covid 19 pandemic, the temples visitation, dansal offerings and the construction of large pandals were interrupted.

It was all for the benefit of the people.

However, we have celebrated the 2564th Vesak Day from home giving priority to the ‘Prathipaththi Pooja’.

Devotees who used to go to the temples to observe ‘sil’ on every full moon poya day, was seen observing ‘sil’ from their homes.

Many people who used to buy lanterns this time joined with their children to make lanterns and Vesak decorations at home.

Most of the people who were used to wander on the streets to see the Vesak observed the Aamisa pooja and Prathipaththi pooja with their family members at home.

All this was done with a holistic understanding of the purpose of the Buddha's teachings to the world and adhering to the social responsibility in the face of covid 19 pandemic.

President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa participated in the all night Parithrana Dhamma sermon held in conjunction to the national Vesak celebrations at the Olaboduwa Viharaya in Horana - Gonapola.

The President's Media Divsion stated that the President who visited the temple had called on the Chief Incumbent of the temple Ven. Uduwe Hemaloka Thero.

The President also engaged in religious observances and added a special commemorative note on behalf of the state Vesak celebrations.

The procession took the sacred relics and the statue of the deity Sumana Saman, as well as the 'devabharana' the jewellery of the deities, to the Sri Pada Raja Maha Viharaya in Galpottawala, Pelmadulla, thereby ending the Sri Pada season for 2019/2020.

The troops of the Laxapana Army Camp assisted.


