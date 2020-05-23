Eleven (11) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 835

Eleven (11) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.
Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva informed the Hiru news team that all 11 new infected persons are members of the Welisara Navy Camp. Currently 390 Navy personnel have been tested positive for covid-19 infection.
The country total has increased to 835 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.
Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-May-09| compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau and the Epidemiology Unit data
Total confirmed cases – 835
Recovered and discharged - 240
Active cases - 586
New Cases for the day - 00
Observation in Hospitals – 135
Total Deaths – 9
Total number of PCR tests conducted – 33,899
|
Date
|
New patients
|
PCR tests
|
09-May
|
00*
|
tbc
|
08-May
|
11
|
1,821
|
07-May
|
27
|
1,553
|
06-May
|
29
|
1,147
|
05-May
|
17
|
1,491
|
04-May
|
33
|
986
|
03-May
|
13
|
1,636
|
02-May
|
15
|
1,681
|
01-May
|
27
|
1,107
|
30-Apr
|
14
|
1,397
|
29-Apr
|
30
|
1,545
|
28-Apr
|
31
|
1,139
|
27-Apr
|
65
|
1,869
|
26-Apr
|
63
|
1,075
|
25-Apr
|
40
|
816
|
24-Apr
|
52
|
876
|
23-Apr
|
38
|
1,141
|
22-Apr
|
20
|
774
|
21-Apr
|
06
|
650
|
20-Apr
|
33
|
642
* on going data to be updated