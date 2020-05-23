India+donate+12.5+tonnes+of+essential+medicine+

India donated 12.5 tonnes of essential medicine and medical equipment to Sri Lanka which arrived in a special plane yesterday.The Indian High Commission said that India had donated medicines to the country on four previous occasions.Gopal Bagley, the new Indian High Commissioner appointed to Sri Lanka, arrived in the country yesterday.Accordingly, the new High Commissioner is to assume his duties adhering to the recommended health procedures.Also, a plane belonging to China Eastern Airlines arrived at the Katunayake airport last night carrying a medical equipment donated by China for the use of the work in addressing the covid-19 pandemic.It includes 30,000 PCR test kits, face masks and gloves as well as other medical equipment.The Chinese Embassy in Sri Lanka will officially deliver the drugs and equipment to the Government of Sri Lanka today.