Number of deaths in Italy exceeds 30,000

Saturday, 09 May 2020 - 8:37

The number of coronavirus infections worldwide has exceeded 4 million. More than 250,000 deaths have also been reported.

Britain passed the 30,000 mark on Wednesday while Spain is Europe's third worst-affected country with more than 26,000 deaths.

Italy has become the first country in the European Union to register more than 30,000 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of infected people in the country is more than 250,000. Italy has the third highest number of officially recorded coronavirus deaths in the world, after the United States and the UK.

It reported 243 new fatalities - down from 274 the day before - taking the total to 30,201.

Restrictions have begun to ease around the county, but one doctor described the city of Milan as a “time bomb".

There are reports that people in Milan, the capital of Italy's Corona virus center, Lombardy, are exploiting the relaxation.

The mayor of Milan said the city could see a second wave of Coronavirus.

The United States has the highest number of corona related deaths and infections worldwide. There are 78,500 cases of coronavirus deaths and over 1,321,000 infected people reported in the country.

It was also revealed yesterday that Katie Miller, the press secretary of US Vice President Mike Pence, is also infected with the coronavirus.

This comes just a day after a White House staff member was infected. Vice President Mike Pence's press secretary Kathy Miller is also married to President Trump's staff member Steven Miller.

President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have been subjected to a series of tests after White House workers were exposed to the coronavirus.

So far it has been revealed that they have not been infected with the virus.

 

