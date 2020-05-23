Don't give up hope - The Queen urges the British during a special speech

Queen Elizabeth the II said the streets were "filled with love" in reference to coronavirus as she made a rare VE Day commemorative speech to the British public.



It began with a recording of the historical declaration that King George VI, the father of the Queen, had ended the Second World War.



Victory in Europe (VE) Day marks the day in 1945 when Britain and its allies accepted the unconditional surrender of Nazi Germany, bringing the war in Europe to an end.

She called upon the British people not to give up hope and not to be discouraged in the face of the covid-19 pandemic.

"Never give up; never despair. That was the message of VE Day."