A proposal to provide Green cards and permanent citizenship for overseas nurses and doctors, to serve in USA

A proposal to allow foreign doctors and nurses to serve in the United States, which is most affected by the global epidemic, has been submitted to the congress.

The proposal seeks to provide green cards green cards and permanent citizenship in the United States for them.

The congress proposal also states that the quota allocated in previous years can be used for the said purpose.

According to the members of the US Congress who submitted the proposal, 25,000 foreign nurses and 15,000 doctors could be used to eliminate the covid-19 pandemic in the US.