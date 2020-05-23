Police arrest a couple who were selling drugs hidden inside a doll (Video)

Police have arrested a couple at the Dambulla, Ramalgaha Ela area for allegedly hiding heroin worth over Rs. 100,000 inside a doll and for their involvement in trafficking.

The raid was carried out by the Dambulla Police Anti-Corruption Unit this morning based on a tip off that the couple was selling heroin.

The couple, aged 26 and 30, had been hiding the heroin in their daughter's doll and the police found 3 grams and 400 mg of heroin.

Four persons who had come to the house to buy heroin had also been arrested with drugs.