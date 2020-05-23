සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Gazette notification regarding the procedure for restoring normalcy to civilian life to be issued tomorrow

Saturday, 09 May 2020 - 14:14

The Director General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe stated that the gazette notification indicating the process for the restoration of normalcy to the civilian lives and the quarantine regulations will be issued tomorrow.

Government Printer Gangani Liyanage stated that the Minister of Health Pavithra Wanniarachchi will be issuing the gazette notification and that the staff are ready to do the printing.

This Gazette will give notice regarding the regulations to be followed in operating public transport, catering, education and service establishments as well as public places and markets.

Curfew is in force throughout the island at the moment and will be relaxed at 5.00 am on Monday 11 May, except for Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam districts.

All arrangements are now in place to bring the country back to normalcy as planned.

Services and other day-to-day operations will begin subject to health guidelines.

Public transport will commence on a planned basis, as informed by the government.

The owners of hotels, restaurants and other places of work are due to reopen, but employers say that they are finding it difficult to bring in workers from the outstations.

Meanwhile, the government has also paid attention to refrain from opening of liquor shops when services are being brought in to normalcy.

The government decided to close down the liquor stores since there were large gathering of people near the stores when curfews was relaxed.

A senior official of the Excise Department stated that the government has already given instructions and guidelines regarding the opening of liquor shops.

Accordingly, a final decision regarding the reopening of liquor shops will be taken soon after the 15th.

The Public Health Inspectors' Association also points out that when the country reopens on the 11th, that they are confident that people will adhere to the health guidelines.

Salon and barber facilities will also be opened in keeping with hygiene procedures. The Director General of Health Services issued the relevant health guidelines yesterday.

He further stated that inspections will be carried out today and tomorrow in order to ascertain whether they are opening them as per the guidelines.

Meanwhile, former government minister Susil Premajayantha states that the government's priority is to curb the coronavirus and restore the life of the people.

He made this statement participating at a media briefing convened by the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna.

