The Ministry of Justice states that on the instructions of the Judicial Service Commission, the services of the Judiciary will be systematically resumed in areas where there is ongoing curfew.

Secretary to the Ministry J.J. Ratnasiri said judicial activities in areas where curfews would be lifted are already being carried out according to health instructions.

When inquired by the BASL Secretary Rajeev Amarasuriya, he stated that a special discussion will be held with the authorities tomorrow.