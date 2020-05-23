Another+flight+leaves+to+bring+Sri+Lankans+from++Melbourne+

A special SriLankan Airlines flight left this morning to bring back a group of Sri Lankans, including students from Australia, who were unable to return to Sri Lanka due to the global coronavirus pandemic.



Katunayake Airport correspondent stated that the SriLankan flight UL 604 left for Melbourne at 7.30 am this morning.



A SriLankan Airlines spokesperson said that the they are unable to confirm the number of Sri Lankans returning today