Another fundamental rights petition has been filed before the Supreme Court challenging the decision to hold the polls when the coronavirus pandemic has not been completely eradicated.



JHU General Secretary Patali Champika Ranawaka and Nawa Lanka Freedom Party Leader Kumara Welgama have filed the petition.



They have requested the gazette notification issued by President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa dissolving parliament on March 2 and the gazette notification issued by the Election Commission to hold parliamentary elections on June 20 be, annulled

.