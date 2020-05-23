The+first+Navy+soldier+diagnosed+with+coronavirus+recovers+and+discharged+from+hospital

Twenty more patients who were treated with covid 19 were discharged today, after recovering from their infection.

The Health Ministry stated that accordingly the number of recovered persons has increased to 260.

Among them were the Navy soldier from Polonnaruwa who was the first Navy soldier diagnosed with coronavirus.

The navy said that the 21 navy personnel who were being treated for the virus along with him have recovered fully.

Meanwhile, nine more Coronavirus cases have been reported so far.

Accordingly, 844 cases of coronavirus infection have been reported in Sri Lanka.

The National Operations Center for the Prevention of covid -19 has announced that 409 Navy personnel have been infected with the virus.

The health sector is continuously taking steps to obtain random samples from the flats in Colombo these days.