True hospitality of Ella (Video)

Sri Lanka is a world renowned for its hospitality. Although the covid 19 virus has had a severe impact on the world economy, the hospitality of Sri Lankans has not reduced.

Ella is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the country.

The city of Ella, which is constantly flooded with foreigners, has become a city of desolation with the introduction of curfew across the country to control the spread of the covid 19 virus.

About 40 foreign tourists were trapped in tourist hotels in Ella since the flights were canceled.

The owners of several hotels in the Ella area have come to the relief of these people who are facing a severe financial crisis since the money they brought to the country has almost finished.

Accordingly, the hotel owners have decided not to charge any fee for the accommodation of the foreigners as well as the provision of food and beverages.

Even though the meals are provided free of charge, the hotel owners ensure to follow health guidelines and prepare high quality food

These provide evidence that these foreigners will never feel trapped in another country with this level of hospitality.

These tourists who spend their days singing and cheering are very fond of Sri Lanka's environment.

The best example of this is when HIRU CIA on the 3rd of March reported a story on the unlawful disposal of garbage by the Ella Pradeshiya Shabha, which was destroying the beauty of Ella.

The tourists flocked to the waterfront ready to protest in order to protect the beauty of the Ella falls.

These tourists expressed their views on the hospitality of Sri Lankans who have overlooked their own financial difficulties at this time in the midst of an economic crisis in the world.