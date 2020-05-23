Sri+Lankan+workers+enlisted+to+return+from+Kuwait+will+be+repatriated+from+Mid+May++

Minister of Foreign relations, Dinesh Gunawardena has called on Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Kuwait, Hon. Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser al-Mohammed Al-Sabah to discuss the possible return of Sri Lankan workers enlisted to return from Kuwait. There has been an agreement to repatriate them from mid-May.

Others will be able to return home safely with the issuance of temporary passports by the Sri Lankan embassy, ​​the minister said.

It is said that this process will be reviewed weekly by Ministers of both countries.

Minister Dinesh Gunawardena thanked the Government of Kuwait, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kuwait, for the bi lateral relationships and for their assistance in furthering Sri Lanka's development process.