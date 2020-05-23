Returning to normalcy on Monday with curfew (Video)

The normal civilian life which was subjected to various restrictions due to the coronavirus will be resumed to normalcy in stages commencing from tomorrow. However, all island curfew is still in force until 5.00 am tomorrow.



Curfew is in force throughout the island at the moment and will be relaxed at 5.00 am on Monday 11 May, except for Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam districts.

Services will commence while the curfew continues in Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam districts, and the government announced that all employees should follow the instructions provided by the health authorities.

Gazette notification to be issued

The Director General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe stated that the gazette notification indicating the process for the restoration of normalcy to the civilian lives and the quarantine regulations will be issued today.

Government Printer Gangani Liyanage stated that the Minister of Health Pavithra Wanniarachchi will be issuing the gazette notification and that the staff are ready to do the printing.

This Gazette will give notice regarding the regulations to be followed in operating public transport, catering, education and service establishments as well as public places and markets.



Public and private sector re-commence work

Both public and private sector entities in the districts of Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam should re-commence their work from Monday, May 11th. The private sector entities are requested to open for work at 10.00 am daily.

Head of each entity should ensure strict adherence to the prescribed health guidelines issued to control the spread of COVID – 19 virus while carrying out their operations.

The responsibility to decide who should come to office work and their number lies with head of each organization.



Transport - SLTB : no long-distance bus services

Buses belonging to Sri Lanka Transport Board and railway carriages can only transport employees of both public and private sectors who are reporting for work.



Meanwhile, according to the government's decision to commence office work from Monday, 11 May, special measures have been introduced for public and private sector employees to use public transport services.

The Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) says it will deploy 5,700 buses for private and public sector employees who wish to travel to their offices on Monday.

Chairman of the Association Attorney-at-Law Kingsley Ranawaka stated that 3000 buses have been deployed in 21 districts which are not classified as high-risk areas. The remaining 2,700 buses have been deployed for the Western Province and Puttalam Districts.

However, there will be no long-distance bus services. If an organization wants to transport employees from another district to Colombo, a request should be made to the Sri Lanka Transport Board through the head of the institution.

However, a final decision has not yet been taken regarding bus transport between the districts and a special discussion will be held tomorrow between the health and security forces.



Transport - Private Bus Owners Association undecided

The Ceylon Private Bus Owners Association states that no decision has been taken regarding the deploying private buses on Monday. Lanka Private Bus Owners Association President, Gemunu Wijeratne stated that buses will run at a loss when transporting passengers according to health guideline and therefore, they could deploy buses if a fuel subsidy is provided.



Transport - Railways only for those who have registered visit - www.railway.gov.lk

Meanwhile, a special system has been introduced for employees who wish to travel by train to their offices.

Accordingly, the Railway Department states that those who have already applied to travel by train via their respective institutes, will receive a SMS by 12 noon tomorrow.

The SMS will include the train starting point, the time of arrival, and the station you need to be at for boarding. The train schedule for the upcoming season is also due to be released after 12 noon tomorrow.

However, the Railway Department stated that while there is no possibility of making a request for the train travel for Monday, there is a possibility to make a request tomorrow.

The Railway Department stated that further information could be obtained by visiting the www.railway.gov.lk website.

Work according to District Secretaries

We inquired from the District Secretaries of Colombo, Kalutara, Gampaha and Puttalam Districts about the manner in which work should resume both in the public and the private sector while curfew is in force.

Colombo District Secretary Pradeep Yasarathne said that only the essential work would commence in the district and the people who come for work should return to their homes soon after completing the work.

Meanwhile Gampaha District Secretary Sunil Jayalath stated that it has already been planned to prioritize the services required by the public and commence the work in the district accordingly.

District Secretary of Kalutara Jayalal said that in the first phase only the employees within the district will be brought to the offices for the commencement of work.

The District Secretary of Puttalam, Chandrasiri Bandara said that attention has also been paid to keep certain Divisonal Secretariat offices open until 8.00 pm to to minimize public gathering.

Meanwhile, DIG Ajith Rohana stated that it is the responsibility of all employees to continue to adhere to the health guidelines and measures that have been informed to them regarding the spread of the coronavirus.