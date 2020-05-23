Special+meeting+of+the+Constitutional+Council+to+be+held+tomorrow

A special meeting of the Constitutional Council is to be held tomorrow.

It will be chaired by former Speaker Karu Jayasuriya.

Deputy Secretary General of Parliament Neil Iddawela stated that all representatives of the Constitutional Council have been informed to attend the meeting which will be held at the Speaker's official residence at 4.30 pm tomorrow.

A number of issues, including independent commissions, will be discussed at this discussion.

The last time the Constitutional Council met was on the 23rd of last month.

Even when parliament is dissolved, the speaker will continue as the chairperson of the constitutional council until a new parliament is elected and the new speaker is appointed. The meeting has been called under these provisions.