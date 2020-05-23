සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Today is mother's day - a day of celebration for the person that nurtured you

Sunday, 10 May 2020 - 8:43

When the coronavirus has engulfed the world, we are left with only the mother's affection and warmth in our homes. This year, Mother's Day is celebrated in the backdrop of a covid-19 pandemic. 

Sri Lanka along with many countries around the world celebrate Mother’s Day on the second Sunday in the month of May.

Mother's Day is a celebration honouring the mother of the family, as well as motherhood, maternal bonds, and the influence of mothers in society. It is celebrated on various days in many parts of the world, most commonly in the months of March or May.

It is widely believed that the Mother's Day was first celebrated in 1908, when Anna Jarvis held a memorial for her mother at St Andrew's Methodist Church in Grafton, West Virginia. Anna Jarvis had been a peace activist who cared for wounded soldiers on both sides of the American Civil War. Anna Jarvis wanted to honour her mother by continuing the work she started and to set aside a day to honour all mothers because she believed a mother is "the person who has done more for you than anyone in the world".

Mother’s Day has endured over the years. It serves now, as it originally did, to recognize the contributions of women. A day to honour the multiple ways women find to nurture their families, and the ways in which so many have nurtured their communities, their countries, and the larger world.

Meanwhile, on Mother's Day, we heard of a 108-year-old mother living in Namalpokuna, Dimbulagala.

She is still carrying out her own work without burdening anyone.

Even though she was a Hindu by birth, she now follows the path of Buddhism.

This is a note about her.




Video- Manampitiya Jayaratne


