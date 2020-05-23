55+patients+who+have+recovered+from+covid-19+infection+will+leave+the+Kattankudy+hospital+today+

55 people who were infected with coronavirus and receiving treatment at Kattankudy base hospital have recovered and will be discharged from the hospital today.

According to Hospital Director A.S.M. Jaadir, only seven other infected persons are currently undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Hiru regional correspondent Wasantha Chandrapala stated that there are women and small children among those who have recovered. The group that has recovered were residents of Bandaranaikapura, Galle and Beruwala.