Total+infected+number+of+people+around+the+world+due+to+covid-19+goes+past+4+million

Worldwide, the number of deaths due to the coronavirus has risen to 280,451.

A total of 4,197,500 people has been infected with the virus while 1,441,873 people have recovered.

There have been 80,037 deaths in the United States, and 1,347,310 have been infected by the virus.

The number of deaths in France has risen to 26,310, with the total number of infected people reported in the country rising to 176,658.

Spain has 26,478 deaths, and the total number of infected people in the country is 245,567.

Meanwhile, medical experts have warned that the number of coronavirus infections worldwide could be far higher than what is currently being reported, due to insufficient testing.

Medical experts point out that although the number of deaths in Spain, France and many other countries affected by the coronavirus have been decreasing daily, there is a risk of a second coronavirus attack with the relaxing of restrictions.