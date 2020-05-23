Representatives of parties contesting the general election called for a meeting - Election commission

Representatives of parties contesting the forthcoming general election have been called to the election commission for a discussion.



A spokesperson for the commission stated that the meeting will be held at 2 pm.



Representatives of parties contesting the election will also be summoned to the Elections Commission on the 13th.



Meanwhile, the Election Commission is due to meet tomorrow to discuss the upcoming general election.



It is reported that the general election and related matters will be discussed at length at this meeting.



The Election Commission has also appointed a committee to formulate a mechanism for holding the general election.