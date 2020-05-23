Sri Lanka's response to the covid 19 pandemic is on the right track - WHO

It shows that the method of detection, screening, isolation and treatment of coronavirus in Sri Lanka is successful.
The World Health Organization (WHO) said in a statement that the safety of the health and non-health staff at the forefront of the campaign to eradicate the covid 19 virus should be given priority.
Also, the World Health Organization (WHO) stated that they have granted US $ 800,000 worth of PCR machines, face masks and other medical equipment to prevent the spread of covid 19 in Sri Lanka.