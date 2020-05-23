Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapakse stated that schools and tuition classes will continue to be closed despite the program to gradually restore civilian life to normalcy will resume from tomorrow having controlled the coronavirus spread.

In a statement, the Prime Minister said that Sri Lanka is one of the top countries in the world in terms of controlling the corona virus. The statement further states that doctors, nurses, health services, the Armed Forces and the Police as well as the public health inspectors should be proud of their contribution for this achievement.

However, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa said that if necessary, isolating certain areas and imposing curfew in police areas will continue.