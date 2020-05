The Road Development Authority stated that all expressways will be open from 7.00 am tomorrow.



Southern Expressway has been open since last week and the Colombo-Katunayake Expressway and the Outer Circular Expressway will also be opened from tomorrow.



Public and private sector employees who come to work can use the expressway.



Under the existing rules and regulations in the country, the police will monitor the traffic on the expressways.