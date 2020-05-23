සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Curfew to continue in Colombo and Gampaha - Restoring normalcy to civilian life commences tomorrow (Video)

Sunday, 10 May 2020 - 20:59

Curfew in all other districts except Colombo and Gampaha will be lifted at 5.00 am from tomorrow Monday, 11th May and re-imposed at 8.00 pm daily. Curfew in the Colombo and Gampaha districts will continue until further notice.

While the curfew is in force in the districts of Colombo and Gampaha, the resumption of civilian life and state and private sector activities will resume as planned from tomorrow Monday, 11th May.

Therefore , the country, which has been temporarily inactive for nearly a month and a half with the outbreak of coronavirus, is set to gradually recover from tomorrow.

The Director General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe has instructed the Minister of Health, Mahinda Amaraweera not to use public transport to transport the general public (those who are not going to work) for two more weeks.

In line with these instructions, the Ministry of Transport Services announced that the SLTB and railway services will be provided only to the staff who report for essential work in the public and private sector as planned earlier.

The Minister has also instructed the relevant authorities not to provide transport services by train or SLTB for another two weeks, to the general public (those who are not going to work).

Meanwhile, DIG Ajith Rohana has requested public sector employees to report before 8:30 am tomorrow.

He also stated that it is compulsory for all employees of the public or private sector to have a document or staff identity card proving that they work in an organization.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Ajith Rohana stated that there will be no opportunity to open weekly fairs, day fairs, sports gyms, SPA centers, clubs, restaurants and cooked food outlets tomorrow.

Chairman of the Road Development Authority Chaminda Athuluwage stated that all expressways will be opened from 7.00 am tomorrow.

The Southern Expressway was open from last week. Under the existing rules and regulations in the country, the police will monitor the traffic on the expressways.

Meanwhile, Minister of Health Pavithra Wanniarachchi stated that the curfew imposed as a measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus is relaxed only to revive the country's economy and restore the state mechanism.

Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva said that the people who have 1 or 2 as the last digit on the Identity Card number will be able to leave their homes tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapakse stated that schools and tuition classes will continue to be closed even though the gradual restoration of normalcy to civilian life will resume tomorrow.

In a statement, the Prime Minister said that Sri Lanka is one of the top countries in the world in terms of controlling the coronavirus.

The statement further states that doctors, nurses, health services, the Armed Forces and the Police as well as the public health inspectors should be proud of their contribution.

However, authorities have been advised to carry out a routine screening of the public and also to maintain quarantine centers.

In addition, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa said that if necessary, certain areas will be isolated and curfew imposed in police areas.

Meanwhile, disinfection of public institutions as well as public places was witnessed today.





we will provide the 5000 rupee allowance and we are also ready for an election - Dilum Amunugama (Video)
we will provide the 5000 rupee allowance and we are also ready for an election - Dilum Amunugama (Video)
Saturday, 23 May 2020 - 14:39

State Minister Dilum Amunugama states that steps will be taken to provide the 5000 allowance in future.He was speaking to the media in Kandy.The State... Read More

SriLankan Airlines flight to Bangladesh to repatriate Sri Lankans in Bangladesh
SriLankan Airlines flight to Bangladesh to repatriate Sri Lankans in Bangladesh
Saturday, 23 May 2020 - 14:15

SriLankan Airlines has taken a special flight to Dhaka to bring a group of Sri Lankans who are unable to return from Bangladesh due to the coronavirus... Read More

327 suspects arrested in a special raid in the Western province
327 suspects arrested in a special raid in the Western province
Saturday, 23 May 2020 - 14:17

In a special raid conducted in the Western Province, 327 suspects have been arrested. The raid was carried out from 6.00pm last evening to 5.00am this... Read More



