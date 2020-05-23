Curfew in Colombo and Gampaha districts until further notice - Curfew relaxed in Kalutara and Puttalam

Curfew in all other districts except Colombo and Gampaha will be lifted at 5.00 am from tomorrow Monday, 11th May and re-imposed at 8.00 pm daily.The President's Media Division states that curfew in the Colombo and Gampaha districts will continue until further notice.

In other districts including Kalutara and Puttalam curfew will be effective only from 8.00 pm to 5.00 am daily from tomorrow, Monday, May 11th until further notice.

Resumption of civilian life and work while curfew is in force in the districts of Colombo and Gampaha will commence tomorrow, May 11th as previously scheduled.

Conditions included in previous announcements regarding the resumption of normal life will remain unchanged.