Monday 11 May: Covid-19, World situation report - Over 4 million infected

Monday, 11 May 2020 - 8:38

Global
The number of coronavirus patients reported worldwide have increased to 4,180,305. 

The number of deaths reported due to the virus around the world has increased to 283,860.  

Meanwhile, 1,490,776 infected patients have recovered.

There are 2,405,669 active patients around the world while 47,038 patients are reported to be in critical condition.

In the last 24 hours in India, there were 111 deaths. The total number of infected persons reported from India is 67,161.

Countries with over 200,000 infected patients and the number of deaths

  • USA                   1,367,638
  • Spain                    264,663
  • United Kingdom    219,183
  • Italy                      219,070
  • Russia                  209,688

Global death count
Around the world 283,860 deaths due to coronavirus infection have been reported. USA has reported the highest number of deaths in the world with 80,787 deaths.

Countries with over 20,000 reported deaths

  • USA                         80,787
  • UK                           31,855
  • Italy                          30,560
  • Spain                       26,621
  • France                     26,380      

Data source - compiled from worldometers 8.00 am 11/05/2020.

