Teachers’ Unions and Development Officers object to the request made to donate their salaries

Payment of the Rs. 5,000 allowance for the month of May has commenced.

The President’s Media Unit said that Grama Niladhari’s have been instructed to visit houses until 15 May and hand over this allowance.

Under this, the allowance of Rs. 5,000 will be paid to elders, the disabled and kidney patients together with those who have the right to farmers’ pensions and fishermen’s pensions.

Meanwhile, the Lanka Teachers’ Union and Development Officer Services Union expressed their objection to the request made by the Secretary to the President Dr. P. B. Jayasundera from government employees to donate this month’s salary or a part of it.