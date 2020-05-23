'Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra' - continues today (Video)

Several programs including the disinfection of public places have been launched parallel to the “Rata Wenuwen Hiru – Sahana Yaathra” program initiated on behalf of our people who are in need of relief due to the spread of the covid -19 pandemic.

Hiru Media Network implements these in collaboration with the Sri Lanka Red Cross Society parallel to the “Rata Wenuwen Hiru – Sahana Yaathra” program. Accordingly, several places including the Moratuwa Lunawa Ayurveda Hospital and the Ratmalana Divisional Secretariat were disinfected yesterday.