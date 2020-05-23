Four family members attacked in Weerawila town, father killed - mother, daughter and daughter-in-law, hospitalized

The father of the same family of four in Tissamaharama – Weerawila new town, which was subject to an assault with sharp weapons, has succumbed to his injuries.

The mother, daughter and daughter-in-law who sustained injuries in an assault by a certain group of people, last night were admitted to the Tissamaharama Base Hospital and subsequently transferred to the Hambantota District General Hospital, the police said.

The father who died in the incident was 46 years of age.

It is reported that there were several cases filed against the deceased at the Hambantota Magistrate’s Court.



