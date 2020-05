Due to an essential maintenance task at the Kethhena water purification plant, the National Water Supply and Drainage Board said that there will be a 10 1/2-hour interruption in water supply tomorrow from 8 in the morning to 6.30 pm in several areas of Kalutara





The 10 hour water cut from 8.00 am tomorrow will be imposed in, Wadduwa, Waskaduwa, Pothupitiya, Moronthuduwa and Kalutara North - South, Nagoda, Payagala, Pilaminawatte, Bombuwala, Maggona, Beruwala, Kaluwamodara - Moragalla, Aluthgama, Dharga Town and Bentota.