Minister requests a report on running SLTB buses – private bus owners are summoned too

Although employees of the government and private sector had been asked to report for work today, there were allegations that the transport facilities in many areas were inadequate.

Our Correspondents said that commuters alleged that office services were not adequate this morning for them to come to Colombo from outside areas.

We made an inquiry about this allegation from the Minister of Passenger Transport Management, Mahinda Amaraweera.

He responded by saying that although there was some success in office transport using buses of the Sri Lanka Transport Board, problems did arise in certain places.

He said that the reason was the shortage of bus drivers and conductors arriving for work.

At the same time, Minister Amaraweera has requested a report from all Bus Depots regarding this morning’s office transport.

By last week, private bus owners’ unions said that if a fuel subsidy is provided, they are prepared to run their buses. Anyhow, Cabinet approval was not granted for this.

Within such a background, the Transport Minister has summoned private bus unions for a discussion tomorrow, the President of the Lanka Private Bus Owners Union Gemunu Wijeratne said.

It is reported that exactly half of the group which had requested railway transport facilities, had not used them, this morning.

During an inquiry made by the Railway Department it has been revealed that the main reason for this was that commuters faced difficulties in coming to the Railway Stations.

When a train began its journey from Beliatta, there was only one commuter on board our Hiru Correspondent said.

In response to an inquiry we made Deputy General Manager V. S. Polwattage said that he hopes to hold discussions with transport authorities today in connection with the difficulties that commuters are facing in travelling to Railway Stations.

Anyhow, it has been reported that within the Colombo District, reporting for work in both state and private sector organizations remained at a high level.

At the same time there were outstandingly fewer persons who arrived at government offices to obtain services and District Secretary Pradeep Yasaratne said that there was a shortage of consumers coming into shops and sales outlets in Colombo as well.