සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Minister requests a report on running SLTB buses – private bus owners are summoned too

Monday, 11 May 2020 - 13:33

Minister+requests+a+report+on+running+SLTB+buses+%E2%80%93+private+bus+owners+are+summoned+too

Although employees of the government and private sector had been asked to report for work today, there were allegations that the transport facilities in many areas were inadequate.

Our Correspondents said that commuters alleged that office services were not adequate this morning for them to come to Colombo from outside areas.

We made an inquiry about this allegation from the Minister of Passenger Transport Management, Mahinda Amaraweera.

He responded by saying that although there was some success in office transport using buses of the Sri Lanka Transport Board, problems did arise in certain places.

He said that the reason was the shortage of bus drivers and conductors arriving for work.

At the same time, Minister Amaraweera has requested a report from all Bus Depots regarding this morning’s office transport.

By last week, private bus owners’ unions said that if a fuel subsidy is provided, they are prepared to run their buses. Anyhow, Cabinet approval was not granted for this.

Within such a background, the Transport Minister has summoned private bus unions for a discussion tomorrow, the President of the Lanka Private Bus Owners Union Gemunu Wijeratne said.

It is reported that exactly half of the group which had requested railway transport facilities, had not used them, this morning.

During an inquiry made by the Railway Department it has been revealed that the main reason for this was that commuters faced difficulties in coming to the Railway Stations.

When a train began its journey from Beliatta, there was only one commuter on board our Hiru Correspondent said.

In response to an inquiry we made Deputy General Manager V. S. Polwattage said that he hopes to hold discussions with transport authorities today in connection with the difficulties that commuters are facing in travelling to Railway Stations.

Anyhow, it has been reported that within the Colombo District, reporting for work in both state and private sector organizations remained at a high level.

At the same time there were outstandingly fewer persons who arrived at government offices to obtain services and District Secretary Pradeep Yasaratne said that there was a shortage of consumers coming into shops and sales outlets in Colombo as well.

we will provide the 5000 rupee allowance and we are also ready for an election - Dilum Amunugama (Video)
we will provide the 5000 rupee allowance and we are also ready for an election - Dilum Amunugama (Video)
Saturday, 23 May 2020 - 14:39

State Minister Dilum Amunugama states that steps will be taken to provide the 5000 allowance in future.He was speaking to the media in Kandy.The State... Read More

SriLankan Airlines flight to Bangladesh to repatriate Sri Lankans in Bangladesh
SriLankan Airlines flight to Bangladesh to repatriate Sri Lankans in Bangladesh
Saturday, 23 May 2020 - 14:15

SriLankan Airlines has taken a special flight to Dhaka to bring a group of Sri Lankans who are unable to return from Bangladesh due to the coronavirus... Read More

327 suspects arrested in a special raid in the Western province
327 suspects arrested in a special raid in the Western province
Saturday, 23 May 2020 - 14:17

In a special raid conducted in the Western Province, 327 suspects have been arrested. The raid was carried out from 6.00pm last evening to 5.00am this... Read More



Trending News

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) aircraft A320 Airbus crashes with 90 passengers on board (Video)
22 May 2020
Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) aircraft A320 Airbus crashes with 90 passengers on board (Video)
Do not spread false rumours about the national process in operation on behalf of protecting the health of school children – Minister of Education (video)
22 May 2020
Do not spread false rumours about the national process in operation on behalf of protecting the health of school children – Minister of Education (video)
'The Finance Company PLC' license cancelled
22 May 2020
'The Finance Company PLC' license cancelled
Quarantined street beggars in Colombo to be provided vocational training
23 May 2020
Quarantined street beggars in Colombo to be provided vocational training
Maligawatte death were due to external chest pressure from stampede - Post mortem
22 May 2020
Maligawatte death were due to external chest pressure from stampede - Post mortem

International News

Thursday 21 May: Covid-19, World situation report
21 May 2020
Thursday 21 May: Covid-19, World situation report
Mysterious death of Chinese ambassador to Israel
17 May 2020
Mysterious death of Chinese ambassador to Israel
Mumbai, Wankhede Cricket Stadium, which hosted the 2011 cricket World Cup final to be used as a quarantine center
17 May 2020
Mumbai, Wankhede Cricket Stadium, which hosted the 2011 cricket World Cup final to be used as a quarantine center
Canadian parliament meets online with all 338 MPs - questions via Zoom
17 May 2020
Canadian parliament meets online with all 338 MPs - questions via Zoom
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.