Guidelines+to+prevent+the+spread+of+the+Coronavirus+in+workplaces

The Ministry of Health has introduced a series of guidelines on how to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus in workplaces.

This was by the Special Active Performance Review Committee which met at the Ministry of Health today to determine special procedures to be taken further to control the spread of the Coronavirus further.

In a statement the Ministry of Health said that these guidelines include detailed information on methods on how the disease can be transmitted, general and special guidelines as well as advice and action to be followed by temporarily banned sectors.

This committee meets once in two days under the patronage of the Minister of Health and comprises of 35 individuals representing medical administrators, officials of the administrative service and consultant medical officers.

It is said that it was revealed at the meeting of this Committee that Personal Protective Equipment including sets of clothing required for carrying out tests in relevance to Corona treatment services, is available sans any shortage.