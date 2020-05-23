The+death+toll+due+to+the+friendly+missile+attack+on+the+Iranian+War+Ship+increases+to+19

Iran said that 19 navy personnel have died when a missile fell on to a war ship, in the Gulf of Oman during an exercise.

Another 15 sustained injuries in this incident which happened last evening.

It is said that several vessels of the Iranian Navy participated in this Naval Exercise which was carried out beyond the Chabahar Harbour. Arrangements have been made to drag the ship on to which the friendly missile fell, using an assistant vessel.

Although this has been considered as an accident, the Iranian Military said that an investigation will be held regarding this incident.