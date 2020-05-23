'Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra' - several public places disinfected today

Several programs including the disinfection of public places have been launched parallel to the “Rata Wenuwen Hiru – Sahana Yaathra” program initiated on behalf of our people who are in need of relief due to the spread of the covid -19 pandemic.

The public places disinfection program Hiru Media Network implements in collaboration with the Sri Lanka Red Cross Society parallel to the “Rata Wenuwen Hiru – Sahana Yaathra” program was carried out today. Accordingly, several places in the Colombo District including the Sri Lanka Vocational Training Authority in Narahenpita, the Supreme Court, the Court of Appeal and the Department of Motor Traffic, the District Medical Officer's Office and the District Secretariat covering the Kegalle District was disinfected.

Meanwhile, protective clothing and safety equipment were donated to the Ragama Teaching Hospital.