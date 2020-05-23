New+Secretaries+appointed+to+seven+Cabinet+Ministries

The President’s Media Divison has announced the appointment of new Secretaries to seven Cabinet Ministries.

The newly appointed Secretaries to the ministries are as follows:



S.M. Mohamed - Secretary to the Ministry of Justice, Human Rights and Law Reforms

J.J. Ratnasiri - Secretary to the Ministry of Public Administration, Home Affairs, Provincial Councils and Local Government

S. Hettiarachchi - Secretary to the Ministry of Tourism and Aviation

N.B. Hapuwinna - Secretary to the Ministry of Women and Child Affairs and Social Security

B. Jayawardena - Secretary to the Ministry of Internal Trade, Food Security and Consumer Welfare

Maj. Gen. A.K.S. Perera - Secretary to the Ministry of Mahaweli, Agriculture, Irrigation and Rural Development

Maj. Gen. Sanjeewa Munasinghe - Secretary to the Ministry of Health