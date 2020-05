The Ministry of Education has given the opportunity for students who are eligible to enter the GCE Advanced Level grades in 2020 to apply for schools through the ONLINE system.

Accordingly, students wishing to apply for A / L grades can apply by visiting www.info.moe.gov.lk according to the statement issued by the education ministry.

One applicant can apply for up to 10 schools and all applications must be submitted before June 12, 2020.