Advisory for heavy rain issued by the Natural Hazards Early Warning Centre states that showery condition over the island is likely to enhance to some extent, due to the low level atmospheric disturbance in the vicinity of Sri Lanka during next few days (11th May -14th May).Showers or thundershowers are expected over most parts of the island (particularly in the evening or night).Heavy rain above 100 mm can be expected at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa, Uva, Southern, Western and Eastern provinces.Temporary localized strong winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and severe lightning can be expected during thundershowers