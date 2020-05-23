Six (06) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 869

Six (06) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.
All of them are Navy Personnel at the Karapitiya hospital.
The country total has increased to 869 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.
Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-May-12| compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau and the Epidemiology Unit data
Total confirmed cases – 869
Recovered and discharged - 343
Active cases - 517
Observation in Hospitals – 114
Total Deaths – 9
Total number of PCR tests conducted – 37,662
|
Date
|
New patients
|
PCR tests
|
11-May
|
13*
|
1,057
|
10-May
|
16
|
1,282
|
09-May
|
12
|
1,424
|
08-May
|
11
|
1,821
|
07-May
|
27
|
1,553
|
06-May
|
29
|
1,147
|
05-May
|
17
|
1,491
|
04-May
|
33
|
986
|
03-May
|
13
|
1,636
|
02-May
|
15
|
1,681
|
01-May
|
27
|
1,107
|
30-Apr
|
14
|
1,397
|
29-Apr
|
30
|
1,545
|
28-Apr
|
31
|
1,139
|
27-Apr
|
65
|
1,869
|
26-Apr
|
63
|
1,075
|
25-Apr
|
40
|
816
|
24-Apr
|
52
|
876
|
23-Apr
|
38
|
1,141
|
22-Apr
|
20
|
774
|
21-Apr
|
06
|
650
|
20-Apr
|
33
|
642
* on going data to be updated , figures are tabulated as at 10.00 am (24 hours)