Three special discussions relevant to the general election scheduled to be held on 20th June are due to be held today and tomorrow.

First the election commission will meet this afternoon.



At this meeting discussions will be held regarding health protection methods pertinent to holding the election and provision of candidate numbers.



Similarly, an election commission officer said that while the election commission has also convened a discussion with all secretaries of coalesced political parties, to be held this afternoon, a discussion has also been convened for tomorrow with non-partnering single political parties.