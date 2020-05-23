සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Be careful when reopening countries closed due to Covid-19 – Advice from the WHO

Tuesday, 12 May 2020 - 9:55

The World Health Organization says that reopening of countries which were closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic should be carried out with utmost care.

At a virtual media briefing held yesterday in Geneva, head of the WHO Tedros Adhanom Gebreyesus commended certain countries for keeping under control the number of infected persons and deaths.

He identified saving lives by controlling the spread of the virus as a very good omen.

However, he emphasized that when countries relax strict restrictions they have to do so with extreme care.

The number of persons infected with the Coronavirus across the country is now 4, 253,000 and the number of deaths reported is 287,250.

The highest number of infections, 1, 385,000 is reported from the United States of America and the number of deaths in that country is more than 81,000.

The number of deaths reported from New York only, which was the worst affected state, is 26,600.

While the number infected with the Coronavirus and deaths reported are rising in the USA, President Trump has once again targeted China with fault and allegations.

At the media briefing held yesterday in the White House, a journalist of Asian origin asked President Trump why even though a successful method of testing has been deployed the number of deaths due to the virus in that country was rising daily.

President Trump who said that it was a question that should not be asked of him but from China, left the media briefing, annoyed.

Meanwhile, even though only 2009 deaths have been reported in Russia, the number of persons infected has increased to 223,000 there.

Accordingly, the highest number of infected persons reported apart from the USA, Spain and the United Kingdom is from Russia.

Anyhow, President Vladimir Putin declared that the country which was in lockdown due to the Coronavirus outbreak, will be opened from today.

