Information+regarding+a+gang+which+extorts+money+over+the+mobile+phone+stating+that+names+are+included+in+the+Easter+Sunday+attacks

The Defence Ministry requests the public to be aware of a scam to extort money using a method of payment based on mobile phones, threatening people.

This request was made subsequent to a financial fraud being revealed carried out using Ez Cash on mobile phones by an organized team.

It was revealed further that the persons who extort money had told some individuals that in order to get their names removed from investigations being carried out into the Easter Sunday attacks of last year, to pay them a sum of Rs. 25,000 using a mobile phone digital money exchange system.

Information has been received that in order to extort money from members of families of those in remand, prisoners in jails posing as the Police are carrying out this fraud through a money payment system and also making threats.

Defence Secretary Retired Major General Kamal Gunaratne has instructed the police to carry out an investigation into this fraud.

If telephone calls have been received from such fraudsters, the Ministry of Defence requests the public to complain to the nearest Police Station or call 119 immediately.