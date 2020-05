During the 24-hour period ending this morning, 3,604 newly infected patients and 87 deaths were reported in India.

Accordingly, the total number of infected persons in India exceeds 70,000 and the number of deaths is nearing 2,300.

It is expected that strict restrictions imposed across India to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 virus will be extended for a third time.

The restrictions in operation at present are due to end on 17 May.

Anyhow, economic activities in the country are commencing and the Indian Prime Minister engaged in a video dialogue with Chief Ministers of each state, yesterday.