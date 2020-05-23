Elections will not be postponed because of Covid-19 - New Zealand

The New Zealand Elections Commission announced today, the healthcare practices for the general elections scheduled for September.

It stated that they did not intend to postpone the national election despite the threat of covid -19 .

Prime Minister Jacinda Arden announced in January that New Zealand's general election would be held on September 19.

New Zealand hopes to ease the quarantine laws that have been in place for seven weeks to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

As a result, the New Zealand Elections Commission has held discussions with the health authorities in New Zealand on how the election could be held safely.