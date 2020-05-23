Election Commission meets –meeting of coalition party secretaries in the evening

The Election Commission is at present meeting at the Commission under the chairmanship of Mahinda Deshapriya.

The commission which comprises of three members, is discussing today (12) several Commission papers, a top official said.

It is reported that the upcoming election too will be subject to discussion. At the same time, sources of the Commission said that methods of health protection in relation to holding the election and allocating of numbers for candidates will also be discussed.

Meanwhile, three special discussions in relation to the election to be held on 20 June are due to be held today (12) and tomorrow (13).

Also, the Election Commission has summoned for a discussion secretaries of coalition parties and tomorrow a discussion is scheduled to be held with single parties, a Commission official said.

In the meantime, the Supreme Court ordered yesterday (11) that the petitions filed by seven factions including Lawyer Charitha Gunaratne will be taken up for consideration on 18 and 19 of this month. These petitions request the Court to issue an order that the Gazette Notification issued by the Election Commission on holding the Parliamentary Election on 20 June is against the provisions of the Constitution.

This was when the petition filed by Lawyer Charitha Gunaratne was taken up for hearing today in the presence of a bench of three judges comprising of Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya, Murdhu Fernando and S. Thurairajah.

Individuals who wish to become intermediaries to these petitions have to make requests from the Supreme Court prior to 3.00 pm today.

Meanwhile, the period of time given to Returning Officers to hand over to the Election Secretariat, applications for postal voting has been extended.

The relevant applications were due to be accepted on 28 April but the Election Commission said this period was extended due to the curfew that was in force.

Accordingly, applications for postal voting should be handed over to the District Secretariat of the relevant district, the Election office or the Election Secretariat at Rajagiriya before 4.00 pm on 14 May.